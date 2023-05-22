Krishanu Saha Named 2023 H.I. Romnes Faculty Fellow

The Wisconsin Institute for Discovery proudly announces the selection of Krishanu Saha, associate professor of biomedical engineering, as a recipient of the prestigious 2023 H.I. Romnes Faculty Fellowship. This distinguished fellowship, named in honor of the late Haakon Ingolf Romnes, trustee and president of the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) board, recognizes Saha’s remarkable academic accomplishments and provides significant support for his ongoing research endeavors.

The Romnes Fellowship program recognizes the exceptional research efforts of UW-Madison’s esteemed faculty and staff. Their innovations are commercialized through WARF’s patent management organization, benefiting society beyond academia. This fellowship serves as a bridge between initial research support for new faculty and the Mid-Career Award for Faculty Research, honoring faculty who have made significant contributions within six years of their first tenured promotion.

As part of this recognition, Krishanu Saha will receive a substantial research award of $60,000, which may be utilized over the course of five years. This funding will enable Saha to further advance his groundbreaking initiatives in biomedical engineering, focusing on the integration of human stem cells, cutting-edge engineering techniques in material science, and synthetic biology. By harnessing these interdisciplinary approaches, Saha aims to revolutionize therapeutics, enhance the understanding of human diseases, and advance the field of personalized medicine.